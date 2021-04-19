12 die as petrol tanker bursts into flames in Benue

Meshach said 12 persons lost their lives during the explosion, while property were also destroyed.

He quoted the Sector Commander, Mr Yakubu Mohammad, as warning all petroleum tanker owners against non-use of “Safety Valves” to guard against spillage of petroleum products, when involved in a crash.

Mohammad called on all petroleum tanker owners to ensure immediate installation of Safety Valves on their tankers to ensure safety of lives, properties and the products they are transporting.

He said “tanker lost its control, spilled fuel and bursted into flames”.

“Henceforth, any driver caught disobeying the road regulations will risk going to jail,” Mohammad warned.

According to him, it is disheartening to see petroleum tankers still plying the roads without safety valves fixed on them despite the February 2021 deadline earlier issued.

He assured members of the public that FRSC would ensure strict enforcement of road regulations and discipline.

Mohammad also advised tanker drivers to avoid giving their vehicles to their ‘motor boys’ to drive on the highways.