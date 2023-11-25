ADVERTISEMENT
104 students bag first-class degrees in Al-Qalam university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The V-C said the awardees were honoured in recognition of their immense contribution to the development of the University and education in the country.

104 students bag first-class degrees in Al-Qalam university
104 students bag first-class degrees in Al-Qalam university [NAN]

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Nasiru Musa-Yauri, disclosed this at the second combined convocation of the University on Saturday.

He said that about 10, 000 students graduated between the 2016 and 2023 sessions, out of which, 9, 894 were conferred with bachelor's degrees.

The V-C further added that 125 students graduated with master's degrees, seven with PhD and seven with postgraduate diplomas in various fields during the period under review.

“About 104 graduated with First Class Degrees, 1, 910 with Second Class Upper Division, 5, 365, Second Class Lower Division, 2, 399 Third Class, and 116 graduated with Pass degrees.

“At the postgraduate level, seven graduates will receive their Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (Ph. Ds), 125 masters, and seven Postgraduate Diplomas,” according to the V-C.

Musa-Yauri urged the graduates to continue to exhibit moral behaviour and be good ambassadors of Al-Qalam University wherever they might find themselves.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Alhaji Sani Zangon-Daura, said the institution was established under the auspices of the Katsina Islamic Foundation (KIF).

He said that the university has been making modest contributions to the development of education in Nigeria and beyond.

Zangon-Daura added that Al-Qalam was a non-profit institution and a community university offering various opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds.

“This university recognises the needs of prospective students from low-income backgrounds and offers the cheapest tuition fees amongst all private universities in Nigeria.

“We are most sincerely grateful to our graduates and their families for the maturity, decorum and patience exhibited while waiting for the ceremony,” the Pro-Chancellor said.

The university also conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees on the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir-Usman and the Pro-Chancellor Zangon-Daura.

Other recipients included the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussaini-Adamu and Alhaji Abdulsamad Isiyaka-Rabiu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Qur’anic recitation competition was organised as part of the convocation activities.

Those who emerged winners in the category of memorising the whole Quran (60 Hizbs), from the male and female categories were awarded N1 million each.

