An ambush attack by bandits on a Police convoy has left four officers dead and one missing.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, announced in a statement on Sunday, January 17, 2021 the team of 16 officers attached to Police Mobile Force - 9 PMF Squadron, Kano were attacked along the Birnin Gwari-Funtua Highway on Friday, January 15 by bandits numbering about 100.

The officers, attached to Operation Puff Adder, had previously been deployed to Niger State to tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

They were travelling back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty when the bandits attacked on Friday.

Mba said the team killed an unspecified number of their attackers before many of them fled with gunshot injuries.

However, four police officers were killed in the gunfight, and one officer remains unaccounted for.

"The remaining 11 officers, led by their Unit Commander, successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing," Mba said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, commended the team for repelling the attack, and commiserated with the families of the officers who were killed.

The Police chief vowed that the Force will not be deterred by the attack and will remain committed to keeping Nigerians safe.

Many states in the north have been terrorised by the activities of bandits and terrorists, an insecurity problem that Nigeria has battled for years.

Adamu said activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the area and other parts of the country will be brought to check.