10 killed in Kwara auto crash

The command disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin by the Sector Commander, Frederick Ogidan, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., was caused by wrong overtaking and speed violation.

It explained that 17 persons, including 12 male adults, two female adults, one male child and two female children, were involved in the incident.

It further explained that three vehicles were involved and that seven male adults, one female adult and two female children died in the crash.

The statement also identified the three vehicles to include a petroleum tanker, Toyota Corolla car (with Reg. No. GWA22DD) and Volkswagen Sharan bus (with Reg. No. AKD733FX).

The petrol tanker was identified as white Gallop Commercial JAC, belonging to DANMARNA Petroleum Ltd.

Ogidan further disclosed that N60,750 cash was recovered from the scene of the crash.

He also stated that survivors of the crash sustained varying degrees of injuries, such as bruises and cuts.

He added that the injured ones were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

He also explained that the remains of the dead were deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) mortuary.

He said that Police officers from Jebba Divisional Unit had taken custody of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The state FRSC commandant advised motorists to be cautious about their speed and overtaking on the highways.

He stated that the command would commence another round of enforcement on speed violation and overloading from Monday, July 17.

