10 days after explosion, private jet with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan
The jet with registration number, N580KR missed the runway and veered into the nearby bush
Recommended articles
According to Channels TV, the jet crash-landed around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport on Friday, January 26, 2024.
The jet with registration number, N580KR missed the runway and veered into the nearby bush.
No death or casualty was recorded as firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were immediately deployed to the scene.
ADVERTISEMENT
The incident happened 10 days after an explosion claimed lives and destroyed properties in the Bodija area of the city.
Details later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Drama in court as lawyer tackles judge for adjourning suspended UNICAL professor’s bail plea
10 days after explosion, private jet with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan
NMA urges Plateau Govt to swiftly launch Emergency Medical Services
Mixed reactions as Government orders FAAN headquarters' relocation to Lagos
'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member
APC Chairman Ganduje hints reconciliation with Kwankwaso for stronger Kano base
Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024
Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages
FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears
Pulse Sports
He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star
AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners
ADVERTISEMENT