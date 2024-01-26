ADVERTISEMENT
10 days after explosion, private jet with VIPs onboard crash-lands in Ibadan

Bayo Wahab

The jet with registration number, N580KR missed the runway and veered into the nearby bush

The jet with registration number, N580KR, missed the runway and veered into the nearby bush. [Channels TV]
According to Channels TV, the jet crash-landed around 11 am at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport on Friday, January 26, 2024.

No death or casualty was recorded as firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were immediately deployed to the scene.

The incident happened 10 days after an explosion claimed lives and destroyed properties in the Bodija area of the city.

Details later.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

