news

One person has been reportedly killed at the collapse of a three-story building in the Jabi area of Abuja.

The building, a shopping complex, reportedly collapsed at about 1:30pm on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Twelve other persons were said to have been trapped while the site engineer reportedly had his leg broken, according to TheCable.

At the time of filing this report, rescue operations were ongoing.

ALSO READ: Building collapse claims 3, 7 others injured

Officials of Federal Capital Territory Fire Service and National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) are currently at the scene.

Details later…