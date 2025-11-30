Tinubu’s Appointment of Uzodimma as Ambassador Draws Praise Across South-East

President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as Renewed Hope Ambassador has continued to generate positive reactions, with stakeholders in the South-East describing the move as timely and strategically important for the region and the country.

In a statement, the South-East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), through its National Coordinator, Belusochukwu Enwere, said the appointment reflects the President’s confidence in Uzodimma’s leadership capacity, political loyalty, and commitment to strengthening national unity.

According to the group, the decision also underscores Tinubu’s recognition of Uzodimma’s role in advancing inclusive governance and deepening national cohesion under the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Governor Uzodimma’s appointment as Renewed Hope Ambassador underscores his unwavering loyalty to Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress (APC). It is a clear reflection of the confidence President Tinubu and our great party place in his capacity to deliver on national objectives, ” the group said.

Enwere noted that the governor has consistently demonstrated strong dedication to the administration's ideals, adding that his elevation would bolster grassroots mobilisation, enhance political engagement, and boost public trust in government programmes.

SERHA praised Uzodimma’s performance in Imo State, describing him as a master strategist whose governance style has reshaped the state’s socio-economic and political landscape. The group cited improvements in infrastructure, security collaboration, and economic revitalisation as proof of his effectiveness and preparedness for expanded national responsibilities.

It added that Uzodimma’s influence extends beyond Imo State, noting that he has become one of the leading advocates for stronger South-East integration into Nigeria’s political framework.

According to Enwere, the new role gives the region a stronger platform to push for equity, inclusion, and accelerated development under the national agenda.







“Governor Uzodimma has proven time and again that he is not just a leader for Imo State but a statesman whose influence resonates across Nigeria. His capacity to unite diverse interests and drive constructive dialogue makes him an invaluable asset to the President’s Renewed Hope vision,” the group said.

SERHA congratulated the governor on what it described as a well-deserved honour and expressed optimism that the appointment would unlock more development opportunities for the South-East while reinforcing the Tinubu administration’s consolidation efforts.

“His appointment is not just a victory for Imo State, but for the entire South-East and Nigeria as a whole,” it added.