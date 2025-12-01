In recent weeks, MultiChoice has led anti-piracy awareness walks across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt to educate the public about the dangers of illegal streaming and content theft.

The ECOWAS Parliament has issued its strongest condemnation yet of the recent military coup in Guinea-Bissau, describing the takeover as “an unacceptable assault on democracy” and a direct threat to regional and global stability.

The rebuke came during the opening of the Community’s 2025 Second Ordinary Session in Abuja on Monday, December 1, 2025, where the Parliament convened amid rising concern over democratic backsliding across West Africa.

Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of Speaker Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, First Deputy Speaker Jibrin Barau warned that the coup, which occurred despite a peaceful electoral process in the country, violates ECOWAS’ long-standing principle of zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government.

He declared that the regional body “stands resolutely with the people of Guinea-Bissau” and demanded a full restoration of democratic order.

Threat to Regional Stability

ECOWAS Parliament to Open High-Level Talks Over Guinea-Bissau Coup

Barau described the military action not only as a domestic constitutional breach but also as a destabilising ripple in a region already grappling with insecurity, economic strain, and fragile political transitions.

A high-level session will be held on Wednesday, December 3, to deliberate amongst parliamentarians on the coup in Guinea-Bissau.

Barau's remarks signal a renewed push by ECOWAS to assert authority at a time when West Africa has seen a troubling resurgence of coups stretching from the Sahel to the coast.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised that the will of Guinea-Bissau’s electorate must prevail, underscoring that ECOWAS institutions and heads of state are aligned on sanctions and diplomatic measures to reverse the situation.

“The voices of the people, expressed clearly and peacefully at the ballot box, must be respected,” he said, urging collective action to protect democratic gains across the sub-region.

His comments come as ECOWAS simultaneously supports Guinea’s scheduled December elections following its own 2021 military takeover, and commends Côte d’Ivoire for a peaceful presidential vote.

Yet the abrupt crisis in Guinea-Bissau served as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to political shocks, a point Barau reinforced as he called for deeper integration, stronger governance frameworks, and strengthened partnerships with global institutions.

“Persistent insecurity, economic crises, climate shocks, and unstable transitions continue to test our region. But coordinated, united action remains our best defence,” he said.

The annual session, which also marks the Parliament’s 25th anniversary, will focus on the 2026 Community Budget, legislative reforms, country reports, and strategic engagements with international partners.