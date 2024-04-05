Where does Nigeria rank? List of 10 worst-governed nations in Africa 2024 emerges

As we explore the tumultuous landscape of 2024, it becomes crucial to shed light on those countries grappling with governance crises that extend beyond their borders.

Beyond mere numbers and diplomatic formalities lies a harsh reality: these nations are entrenched in systemic dysfunction, presenting significant challenges to their citizens and the global community alike.

From the looming presence of authoritarian regimes to the corrosive impact of widespread corruption, each country on this list bears the scars of governance failures that hinder progress and fuel dissatisfaction.

Within these centres of power, where mismanagement, human rights violations, and economic instability intersect, a troubling picture emerges of governance veering off course.

We illuminate the root causes of each nation's descent into chaos through meticulous analysis and firsthand accounts compiled by World Economics, a United Kingdom (UK)- based research organisation offering insights into the complex dynamics shaping their trajectories.

As the world looks on with concern and hope, this list is a stark reminder of the urgent need for transformative leadership and sustainable governance solutions in Africa and beyond.

Below are the ten worst-governed nations in Africa in 2024.

1. Libya (15.4)

2. Dr Congo (21.6)

3. Chad (23.2)

4. Burundi (24.4)

5. Central African Republic (25.1)

6. Cameroon (27.2)

7. Congo Republic (28.4)

8. Egypt (28.8)

9. Zimbabwe (29.0)