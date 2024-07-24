Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

This bill aims to address longstanding developmental challenges and foster regional unity.

In his statement, Senator Ubah highlighted the importance of the President's commitment to the region.

"The passage of this bill marks the culmination of the Southeast's tireless efforts, as championed by me and other lawmakers, to establish a development commission that will address the region's critical needs," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The bill's signing reverses the disappointment from former President Mohammed Buhari's denial of assent, which had previously reinforced feelings of injustice and hindered the APC's progress in the Southeast.

Ubah commended President Tinubu for paving the way for meaningful collaboration between the Southeast and the federal government, ensuring the region's growth and prosperity.

Senator Ubah re-presented the bill to the Senate on October 4, 2023, after the former administration denied assent to its initial version.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, he emphasised, "This fresh version of the Bill is aimed to establish a Commission that will focus on the development of the Southeast region of Nigeria, which has been historically marginalised and has faced various challenges in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development."

What does the bill means?

The Southeast Development Commission will manage funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region due to the civil war.

It will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental or developmental challenges in Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.