Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

Segun Adeyemi

The Southeast Development Commission will manage funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region due to the civil war.

Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, and President Bola Tinubu
Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, and President Bola Tinubu

This bill aims to address longstanding developmental challenges and foster regional unity.

In his statement, Senator Ubah highlighted the importance of the President's commitment to the region.

"The passage of this bill marks the culmination of the Southeast's tireless efforts, as championed by me and other lawmakers, to establish a development commission that will address the region's critical needs," he stated.

The bill's signing reverses the disappointment from former President Mohammed Buhari's denial of assent, which had previously reinforced feelings of injustice and hindered the APC's progress in the Southeast.

Ubah commended President Tinubu for paving the way for meaningful collaboration between the Southeast and the federal government, ensuring the region's growth and prosperity.

READ ALSO: Tension as IPOB rejects bill for additional states in southeast, insists on referendum

Senator Ubah re-presented the bill to the Senate on October 4, 2023, after the former administration denied assent to its initial version.

At the time, he emphasised, "This fresh version of the Bill is aimed to establish a Commission that will focus on the development of the Southeast region of Nigeria, which has been historically marginalised and has faced various challenges in terms of infrastructure, healthcare, and economic development."

The Southeast Development Commission will manage funds allocated from the Federation Account for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damage suffered by the region due to the civil war.

It will also tackle ecological problems and related environmental or developmental challenges in Abia, Imo, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

Senator Ubah's appreciation reflects the collective gratitude of the Southeast people, who eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this development commission.

