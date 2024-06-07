Tension as IPOB rejects bill for additional states in southeast, insists on referendum

IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful on Thursday, June 6, emphasised that the Igbo people are seeking a referendum to leave Nigeria, not an additional state.

The bill, which passed its first reading in the House of Representatives, was introduced by Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, along with others, and is now moving to its second reading.

What does the bill say?

The draft bill proposes an amendment to the 1999 Constitution, increasing the total number of states in the federation from 36 to 37 by creating Orlu State.

This new state will be formed from parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu designated as the capital.

According to Punch, the IPOB spokesman said, “We don’t want more state in Igboland; creating more state in Igboland means creating more confusion and hatred among the Ndigbo. The already existing states have not been well managed by Nigeria, and now they want to create more confusion.

“The cost of governance is increasing on a daily basis in Nigeria; certainly, the new state will not be well managed like others.

“Most of the existing states in the country are not viable, and they want to add more confusion and problems.