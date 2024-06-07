ADVERTISEMENT
Tension as IPOB rejects bill for additional states in southeast, insists on referendum

Segun Adeyemi

The draft bill proposes an amendment to the 1999 Constitution, increasing the total number of states in the federation from 36 to 37 by creating Orlu State.

IPOB agitators take part in a demonstration in Rome near the British Embassy to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra, after he was detained in Nigeria on July 26, 2021 in Rome, Italy. [Getty Images]
IPOB agitators take part in a demonstration in Rome near the British Embassy to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra, after he was detained in Nigeria on July 26, 2021 in Rome, Italy. [Getty Images]

IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful on Thursday, June 6, emphasised that the Igbo people are seeking a referendum to leave Nigeria, not an additional state.

The bill, which passed its first reading in the House of Representatives, was introduced by Ikenga Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in Imo State, along with others, and is now moving to its second reading.

This new state will be formed from parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu designated as the capital.

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

According to Punch, the IPOB spokesman said, “We don’t want more state in Igboland; creating more state in Igboland means creating more confusion and hatred among the Ndigbo. The already existing states have not been well managed by Nigeria, and now they want to create more confusion.

“The cost of governance is increasing on a daily basis in Nigeria; certainly, the new state will not be well managed like others.

“Most of the existing states in the country are not viable, and they want to add more confusion and problems.

“The creation of more states is not our problem. All we want is a total referendum to determine whether the Ndigbo would like to remain in Nigeria or not. The Ndigbo want total freedom, and that is what we insist on.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

