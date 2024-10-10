ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

I can't afford to buy diesel - former minister laments

Segun Adeyemi

Amaechi's comments reflect the growing unease among citizens and some political figures as the prices of essential goods continue to skyrocket.

An attendant sells diesel to a motorist at a filling station at Warewa, along Lagos Ibadan expressway, Ogun State, southwest Nigeria. [Getty Images]
An attendant sells diesel to a motorist at a filling station at Warewa, along Lagos Ibadan expressway, Ogun State, southwest Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Igbere TV, Amaechi revealed that he struggles to afford essential commodities, including diesel, due to soaring prices.

Reflecting on the economic conditions, Amaechi stated, "People should be angry because you cannot see a group of people stealing your money without doing anything. I am really angry with the citizens because they are not doing anything."

Amaechi, who also served as the governor of Rivers State, urged the Nigerian youth to take a more active role in addressing the economic crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I expected our youth to take to the streets and protest against the high cost of living, but their silence is deafening," he remarked.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi]
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. [Twitter/@ChibuikeAmaechi] Pulse Nigeria

Pointing to recent political campaigns in Edo State, Amaechi criticised their timing amid public suffering.

"Look at what happened in Edo State, should any politician be campaigning in Edo State while the people are struggling to afford basic necessities?" he asked, adding, "Some of us cannot afford to buy diesel again because it's too costly."

READ ALSO: NNPCL increases petrol price to ₦1,030 after ending Dangote Refinery deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaechi's comments reflect the growing unease among citizens and some political figures as the prices of essential goods continue to skyrocket.

He served nearly eight years as transportation minister during Muhammadu Buhari's administration and is now pressing the public to question the state of governance and demand accountability from leaders.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Nigeria Customs wants Katsina students to join fight against smuggling

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Information Minister clears FG of blame for new petrol price hike

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Kaduna Assembly denies allegations of plotting to manipulate upcoming LG elections

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Lagos Govt begs Nigerian youths to join Army in service of protecting nation

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Report confirms Tinubu govt borrowed $6.45bn from World Bank

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Ex-PDP leader, 3 others risk jail term over alleged cult ties, forgery

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Here's why NNPCL increased fuel pump prices again

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months