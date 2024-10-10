I can't afford to buy diesel - former minister laments

In a recent interview with Igbere TV, Amaechi revealed that he struggles to afford essential commodities, including diesel, due to soaring prices.

Reflecting on the economic conditions, Amaechi stated, "People should be angry because you cannot see a group of people stealing your money without doing anything. I am really angry with the citizens because they are not doing anything."

Amaechi, who also served as the governor of Rivers State, urged the Nigerian youth to take a more active role in addressing the economic crisis.

"I expected our youth to take to the streets and protest against the high cost of living, but their silence is deafening," he remarked.

Pointing to recent political campaigns in Edo State, Amaechi criticised their timing amid public suffering.

"Look at what happened in Edo State, should any politician be campaigning in Edo State while the people are struggling to afford basic necessities?" he asked, adding, "Some of us cannot afford to buy diesel again because it's too costly."

Amaechi's comments reflect the growing unease among citizens and some political figures as the prices of essential goods continue to skyrocket.