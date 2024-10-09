NNPCL increases petrol price to ₦1,030 after ending Dangote Refinery deal

This price increase follows Pulse Nigeria's earlier report of NNPCL's decision to terminate its exclusive purchasing agreement with Dangote Refinery. The termination of the exclusive deal now allows marketers to negotiate prices directly with Dangote Refinery, which has previously been NNPCL's sole supplier.

An NNPCL representative stated, "Ending the exclusive agreement provides more flexibility for independent marketers and could help stabilise supply in the long term."

Fuel prices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have soared from ₦897 per litre, while in Lagos, the previous price of ₦885 has now risen to ₦998 per litre.

These hikes have led to long queues at filling stations across these cities, adding pressure on consumers already affected by the cost of living.

The price adjustment recently marks one of the highest pump prices, sparking public frustration.