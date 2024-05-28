Group evaluates Fubara's 1 year in office amid Rivers crisis

In its one-year review, the organisation commended Governor Fubara for his efforts to enhance the lives of Rivers State residents, highlighting significant achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta remarked that despite facing numerous challenges, the Governor had shown visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and a solid commitment to transforming the state into a centre of economic growth, social progress, and political stability.

“In stark contrast to the deleterious impact of previous administrations in Rivers State, the administration of Governor Similaya Fubara has ushered in a new era of hope and renewal, Ushering in a transformative paradigm shift in the state’s governance landscape,” Ude-Umanta said.

The group pointed to several initiatives, such as implementing a participatory budgeting process, supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, and investing in sustainable development projects, as examples of the Governor’s people-focused reforms.

The group also pledged to protect Governor Fubara from any adversaries of Rivers State.

“Within a remarkably brief span of just one year, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby setting a new standard for administrative excellence.