ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Group evaluates Fubara's 1 year in office amid Rivers crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The group also pledged to protect Governor Fubara from any adversaries of Rivers State.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In its one-year review, the organisation commended Governor Fubara for his efforts to enhance the lives of Rivers State residents, highlighting significant achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Hon. Igwe Ude-Umanta remarked that despite facing numerous challenges, the Governor had shown visionary leadership, innovative thinking, and a solid commitment to transforming the state into a centre of economic growth, social progress, and political stability.

“In stark contrast to the deleterious impact of previous administrations in Rivers State, the administration of Governor Similaya Fubara has ushered in a new era of hope and renewal, Ushering in a transformative paradigm shift in the state’s governance landscape,” Ude-Umanta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group pointed to several initiatives, such as implementing a participatory budgeting process, supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, and investing in sustainable development projects, as examples of the Governor’s people-focused reforms.

The group also pledged to protect Governor Fubara from any adversaries of Rivers State.

“Within a remarkably brief span of just one year, Governor Fubara has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby setting a new standard for administrative excellence.

“His administration has prioritised a multifaceted agenda, tackling critical sectors such as security, education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment, thereby addressing the long-standing needs and aspirations of the citizenry.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Shettima, Atiku, Ribadu attend funeral prayers for late Lamorde

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

Cross River Assembly reinstates recently impeached Speaker Anyambem

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

NCDC records 14 new Lassa fever cases in Ondo, Edo and Bauchi

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Lawyer urges heightened security for legal practitioners amid rising attacks

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Senate passes bill seeking return to old national anthem

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Nigerians should back Tinubu in building Nigeria of our dreams - Buhari

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Lagos State pays ₦2.6 billion in benefits to families of late civil servants

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Tinubu needs to source for top talent to resolve Nigeria's crisis - Momodu

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale