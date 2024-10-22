Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

The decision, which surpasses the national minimum wage standard, will take effect in October 2024, as announced by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu.

Speaking during a press briefing after Monday's State Executive Council meeting, chaired by Governor Otti, Kanu highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the welfare of workers in the state.

"The state government is committed to the minimum wage, and within the next few days, payment of the new minimum wage will commence," Kanu said.

Kanu further expressed the administration's dedication to improving workers' conditions, stating, "If the governor wants to deviate from the national standard and pay higher, so be it."

The Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Sunny Onwuma, confirmed the new wage announcement and reiterated the state's readiness to ensure that workers receive their enhanced wages on time.