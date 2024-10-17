ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union said it was pleased to note that the governor acknowledged that wage and salary matters should be the product of negotiation.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Recommended articles

The council made this known in a statement signed by all chairpersons and secretaries of the union on Thursday.

They include Messrs Olusegun Balogun and Aladetan Abiodun, both representing the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter.

NAN reports that Sanwo-Olu, during an interview on a television station, announced that his administration would pay workers a minimum wage of ₦85,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union said that labour learned of the ₦85,000 minimum wage approval through the mass media.

“To provide context, on Monday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 4.00 p.m., the union received a call inviting us to a meeting to discuss the minimum wage.

“As a responsible representative of the workforce, we attended the meeting.

“However, we made it clear that formal discussions could not proceed in the absence of all relevant stakeholders.

“In line with best practices and the spirit of social dialogue, we insisted that negotiations should be inclusive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a result, the meeting was adjourned to October 21, 2024, at 10.00 a.m., the public announcement of any figure was, therefore, unexpected,“ it said.

The union said, however, that its comments did not undermine the governor’s right to make public statements on governance matters.

It said that it was underscoring that, while Sanwo-Olu’s announcement was well-intended, the proper negotiation process had not taken place.

“This figure was not the product of any formal discussions or negotiations with the union,“ it said.

The union, however, said that Sanwo-Olu’s offer of ₦85,000 reflected an understanding that Lagos workers deserved higher wages, given the economic pressures they faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union said it was pleased to note that the governor acknowledged that wage and salary matters should be the product of negotiation.

“This offer sets a positive tone for the upcoming negotiations, especially considering the governor’s progressive stance on exceeding the national benchmark for minimum wage.

“We are confident that the outcome of these negotiations will bring meaningful economic relief to our members,“ the union said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) [The Will]

New national anthem will deepen national identity, unity – NOA boss

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character

70 Kirikiri inmates give life to Christ, pledge to be of good character