Gov AbdulRazaq approves ₦70,000 minimum wage for Kwara workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nuru expressed gratitude to Governor AbdulRazaq for granting the committee full autonomy to reach a consensus beneficial to all parties.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
This decision was made public by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin.

She said the approved wage would take effect immediately from October 2024, across the Kwara public service, including workers in the 16 Local Government Areas.

She also said the development followed a successful tripartite meeting between government representatives, labour leaders from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), and representatives from the organised private sector.

She noted that the immediate implementation of the new wage underscored the governor’s proactive and worker-friendly approach, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of public servants and citizens.

She said that the state government prioritised the well-being of its workforce and the general populace, fostering growth and prosperity for all in Kwara.

Nuru commended the collaborative spirit between the government and labour unions, which made the achievement possible, describing the new minimum wage as a testament to the state’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

News Agency Of Nigeria

