Gov. Mbah Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage for Enugu Workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Thursday approved a new minimum wage of N80,000 for Enugu workers with immediate effect.

Gov Peter Mbah
Gov Peter Mbah

The governor announced the approval following the presentation of the report from the committee tasked with reviewing the state’s minimum wage at the Government House, Enugu.

Mbah, who expressed his administration’s dedication to improving workers’ welfare, said, “I am pleased to declare a new minimum wage for the workers of Enugu State.

“This decision is a testament to our commitment to their well-being, which remains a top priority.”

He emphasized that the increase was based on the administration’s belief that labour was a crucial driver of economic prosperity.

According to Mbah, well-compensated workers are key to fostering economic growth and wealth creation in Enugu State.

He charged the workers to reciprocate this gesture with their productivity at work.

The Organised Labour in the state thanked the governor for the unprecedented gesture where the state’s minimum wage was above the approved national minimum wage.

They also thanked Mbah for his continued payment of N25,000 wage award to workers for over 10 months while awaiting the harmonization of the new minimum wage.

Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the gesture had affirmed that Mbah was the most worker friendly governor that had ever ruled the state, as he matched his words with action.

Speaking, the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu Chapter, Sydney Edeh, expressed the hope that the new minimum wage would cascade to the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

