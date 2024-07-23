ADVERTISEMENT
Is Gov Lawal linked with video indicting Matawalle of terrorism? Detail emerge

Segun Adeyemi

A notorious terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a viral video recently accused the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, of empowering terrorists during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State.

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Dauda Lawal.
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle and his successor, Dauda Lawal. [Channels TV}

In a press conference held on Tuesday, July 23, in Abuja, CUAT's spokesperson, Comr. Obinna Francis expressed deep concerns about the escalating banditry in Zamfara.

He claimed that the bandits, allegedly shielded by Governor Lawal, are now equipped with more advanced weaponry than what was previously confiscated during Matawalle's administration.

Francis highlighted a controversial video released by a notorious bandit leader that seemingly incriminates Matawalle.

READ ALSO: Matawalle refutes bandit kingpin's allegation of fueling terrorism

He raised questions about how the current governor's spokesperson was the first to access the video, suggesting possible collusion.

"This alarming revelation has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny, prompting questions about the potential collusion between political figures and criminal entities," Francis stated.

The Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT)
The Citizens United Against Terrorism (CUAT) Pulse Nigeria

The CUAT spokesperson criticised Governor Lawal's handling of the security situation, accusing him of neglecting his duties and engaging in celebratory activities in Enugu State while Zamfara's security worsened.

"We regret to say that Governor Dauda Lawal has proven himself unworthy of leading a state like Zamfara, and his despicable actions in the face of these recent events demand a thorough and rigorous investigation," Francis declared.

CUAT has called for Governor Lawal to provide a comprehensive explanation to the people of Zamfara regarding his alleged connections with bandits and to clarify the measures he is taking to address the escalating crisis.

