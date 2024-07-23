Is Gov Lawal linked with video indicting Matawalle of terrorism? Detail emerge

In a press conference held on Tuesday, July 23, in Abuja, CUAT's spokesperson, Comr. Obinna Francis expressed deep concerns about the escalating banditry in Zamfara.

He claimed that the bandits, allegedly shielded by Governor Lawal, are now equipped with more advanced weaponry than what was previously confiscated during Matawalle's administration.

Francis highlighted a controversial video released by a notorious bandit leader that seemingly incriminates Matawalle.

He raised questions about how the current governor's spokesperson was the first to access the video, suggesting possible collusion.

"This alarming revelation has sparked widespread concern and scrutiny, prompting questions about the potential collusion between political figures and criminal entities," Francis stated.

Pulse Nigeria

The CUAT spokesperson criticised Governor Lawal's handling of the security situation, accusing him of neglecting his duties and engaging in celebratory activities in Enugu State while Zamfara's security worsened.

"We regret to say that Governor Dauda Lawal has proven himself unworthy of leading a state like Zamfara, and his despicable actions in the face of these recent events demand a thorough and rigorous investigation," Francis declared.