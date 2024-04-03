ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerians to pay more for electricity as NERC approves tariff increase

Segun Adeyemi

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani criticised NERC's choice to raise electricity prices, warning that it could severely harm businesses.

The NERC increased electricity tariff by 300% on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]
The NERC increased electricity tariff by 300% on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Musliu Oseni, NERC’s Vice Chairman, announced during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, that the new tariff will be ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, marking a notable jump from the existing rate of ₦66.

According to Daily Trust, customers classified under Band A receive 20 hours of electricity daily.

Oseni stated that these customers comprise 15% of the country’s 12 million electricity consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned that some customers in Band A were downgraded to Band B because they still needed to receive the required hours of electricity from the distribution company.

Oseni said, “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500. This means that 17% now qualify as Band A feeders. These feeders only service 15% t of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order and the commission allows a 235 kilowatt per hour.”

He mentioned that the assessment will only impact customers in some categories.

According to a recent report referenced by the newspaper, power companies are set to increase electricity prices for urban consumers from ₦68 to ₦200 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources within the presidency indicated that this move aims to stimulate new investments and reduce the $2.3 billion subsidy expenditure.

The report says, “Nigerians will now have to pay $2.42 per one million British thermal units from the previous rate of $2.18 MMBtu.”

The recent update coincides with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announcing a rise in the cost of natural gas on Monday, April 1, 2023.

This gas is crucial for producing over 70% of Nigeria’s electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani condemned NERC's decision to increase the electricity tariff as he forecasted that businesses would be crippled.

The pragmatic ex-lawmaker stated this via a post on X shortly after the announcement by NERC.

His post reads, "Increasing electricity tariffs by 300% will finally electrocute human lives and businesses in the country."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife [The Guardian Nigeria]

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

The cleric advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited to share palliative [Nigerian Pilot News]

Cleric advises Govt to involve traditional leaders in palliative distribution