Anambra, Rivers, Zamfara and 17 states that won't benefit from LG autonomy

Similarly, some critics have played down the apex judgment as the redemption needed by the local councils.

It has been argued that local governments are not entirely independent if the state government still has the power to dissolve them and select new leadership, as recently witnessed in Rivers State.

However, one crucial part of the judgment is that local council chairmen must be democratically elected, which automatically mandates an electoral process.

This part of the ruling further affects some states that operate caretaker committee chairmen in terms of the disbursement of allocation.

Why states with CTC chairmen won't get federal allocation - Mike Ozekhome

Pulse reports that Mike Ozekhome (SAN) stated that the verdict does not mandate that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) will not distribute funds to local government areas led by caretaker committee chairmen.

He said, "The judgement of the government is clear. If you want to receive funds from the federation account, then conduct an election.

"If what you have in place is a caretaker committee as local government chairman, be sure that it will not have money from the federation account.

"If you want money from the federation account, such councils must be democratically elected."

According to a report by The Nation, 20 out of the 36 federation states operate caretaker committee chairmen.

Below are the 20 states that would not get the federal allocation:

1. Rivers State

2. Jigawa State

3. Anambra State

4. Zamfara State

5. Benue State

6. Bauchi State

7. Plateau State

8. Abia State

9. Enugu State

10. Katsina State

11. Kano State

12. Sokoto State

13. Yobe State

14. Ondo State

15. Osun State

16. Delta State

17. Akwa-Ibom State

18. Cross River State

19. Imo State