Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

Segun Adeyemi

Ganduje was recently suspended from his All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward in Kano State.

Ganduje [Facebook]

Chairman Muhuyi Magaji revealed that investigations revealed the unauthorised transfer of ₦51.3 billion from local government funds to unapproved recipients during Ganduje’s tenure in office.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily show on Tuesday, Magaji claimed that the Ganduje government had been withdrawing ₦1 billion monthly from the state funds before its term ended in May 2023, ostensibly for road repairs but instead redirected the funds to Bureau de Change operators.

Additionally, he highlighted an incident where ₦4 billion was transferred from Kano’s consolidated revenue account to an agricultural company.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said, “What is happening now is the tip of the iceberg. As I am talking to you, we are investigating a case whereby 51.3bn local government funds were directly taken from the government coffers (and) sent to other individuals, and we traced it to people.

“We have filed a series of cases. We have a case whereby 1bn in April last year (2023) was removed from government coffers under the allocation of renovating 30 roads in the metropolis, and it was taken away and sent to Bureau de Change.

“We have a case of 4bn whereby it was sent from the consolidated revenue account of Kano State to an agricultural company. All these cases are before the court.”

The state government has said it will arraign Ganduje, along with his wife and son, for money laundering later this week.

Embattled Ganduje hit with fresh corruption charges by Kano's anti-graft

