ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

Segun Adeyemi

These students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira.

The students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira. [BBC/Getty Images/X]
The students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira. [BBC/Getty Images/X]

Recommended articles

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday, May 29.

On May 22, a group of Nigerian students protested after being instructed by the Teesside University authorities to leave the UK, allegedly because some students had failed to pay their tuition fees.

Quoting the BBC, Pulse reported that the students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said this had impeded their ability to meet payment deadlines and consequently led to a breach of visa sponsorship conditions.

Meanwhile, the university asserts that it must take this measure due to stringent external regulations.

The head of NIDCOM held a virtual meeting with some impacted students last Sunday. During the meeting, it was decided that Amb Christian Okeke, a representative of the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, would lead a delegation to meet with the university's administration to seek a peaceful resolution.

The head of NIDCOM, in a strong appeal, urged the students to maintain calm and avoid taking matters into their own hands while also demanding that the university uphold fairness in its treatment of the students.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court schedules hearing on FG's suit against 36 Governors over local govt autonomy

Court schedules hearing on FG's suit against 36 Governors over local govt autonomy

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

3 soldiers reportedly killed as gunmen attack army outpost in Abia

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

FG declares state varsities eligible for student loan scheme

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

Abia Govt says it 'hated' previous Anthem, thanks Tinubu for 'throwing it away'

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 killed, 50 sustain injuries as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event [Reuters]

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Cross River House of Assembly [Daily Post Nigeria]

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy