FG delegation to meet UK varsity over withdrawal of Nigerian students

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this announcement in a statement on Wednesday, May 29.

On May 22, a group of Nigerian students protested after being instructed by the Teesside University authorities to leave the UK, allegedly because some students had failed to pay their tuition fees.

Quoting the BBC, Pulse reported that the students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said this had impeded their ability to meet payment deadlines and consequently led to a breach of visa sponsorship conditions.

Meanwhile, the university asserts that it must take this measure due to stringent external regulations.

The head of NIDCOM held a virtual meeting with some impacted students last Sunday. During the meeting, it was decided that Amb Christian Okeke, a representative of the Nigerian High Commission in the UK, would lead a delegation to meet with the university's administration to seek a peaceful resolution.