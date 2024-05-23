ADVERTISEMENT
Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Segun Adeyemi

The university stated that the decision had become necessary due to stringent external regulations.

The students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira. [BBC/Getty Images]
The students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira. [BBC/Getty Images]

According to the BBC, the students attribute their financial difficulties to the devaluation of the naira.

They said this had impeded their ability to meet payment deadlines and consequently led to a breach of visa sponsorship conditions.

Regrettably, these students have been forced to halt their studies, reported to the Home Office, and are now under orders to leave the UK.

The university asserts that it must take this measure due to stringent external regulations.

The impacted students voiced their anguish and frustration, accusing the university of being “heartless” and failing to offer sufficient assistance.

A cohort of 60 students, who disclosed their identities to the BBC, united to press the university for support after several of their peers faced harsh repercussions for missing payments.

These students were suddenly denied access to their university accounts and removed from their courses.

Adenike Ibrahim, a nearly-graduated student, had her visa cancelled and was ordered to leave the country, even though she had already paid 90% of her tuition fees.

“I did default (on payments), but I’d already paid 90% of my tuition fees, and I went to all of my classes,” she told BBC.

“I called them and asked to reach an agreement, but they do not care what happens to their students.

“It has been heartbreaking for my son especially, he has been in so much distress since I told him,” Ibrahim added.

Esther Obigwe, another student impacted by the situation, has been battling depression.

She says she made multiple attempts to discuss her financial difficulties with the university but got a reply when she was barred from continuing her studies and was ordered to leave the country.

Obigwe said: “I attended all of my classes and seminars, I’m a hell of an active student.

“It is disheartening, I am now on antidepressants and being here alone, I have nobody to talk to.

“For over two months, I’ve barely eaten or slept, and I don’t understand why this is being meted at us; we didn’t do anything wrong.”

Jude Salubi, a social work student, received unexpected news that his university access would be revoked and that he would need to leave the country, even though he was in a critical placement.

Salubi mentioned that he travelled from Teesside to Liverpool every weekend, working 18 hours to pay off his remaining fees.

“As of now, I have paid £14,000 and have a balance of £14,000.

“I am willing to come to an agreement as to how I will make this payment, but I need guarantees that I will be re-enrolled into school and my visa restored,” he said.

The main university building, the Middlesborough Tower can be seen in the background. The university was initially opened in 1930 as a technical college. [Getty Images]
The main university building, the Middlesborough Tower can be seen in the background. The university was initially opened in 1930 as a technical college. [Getty Images]
A university spokesman said: “Teesside University is proud to be a global institution with a diverse student population but is also very aware of its obligations regarding visa issuance and compliance.

“These strict external regulations ensure that the university fully supports a robust immigration system and is outside of the university’s control.”

The spokesperson stated that the university recognises the financial difficulties some students are experiencing and has proactively provided tailored payment plans for those who have asked for assistance.

“This option has been taken up by many of our international students; however, some students have still defaulted on these revised payment plans,” he said.

The Home Office has stated that the authority to grant or revoke visa sponsorship rests with the sponsoring organisations.

A spokesperson informed the BBC that if a visa is delayed or revoked, individuals should either regularise their immigration status or prepare to leave the UK.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

