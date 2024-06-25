ADVERTISEMENT
FG rolls out update of student loan application for state-owned institutions

Segun Adeyemi

The application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will commence on July 10, 2024.

FG says only applicants from federal institutions can access student loan for now


Nasir Ayitogo, the head of media and public relations at NELFUND, stated that the postponement was necessary because many state-owned institutions had not uploaded the required student data and fee information to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

He noted that only a few state-owned institutions had completed the data submission process.

“These include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54 and 2 state polytechnics out of 49.

“While we acknowledge the efforts of these institutions, the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions poses significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants,” he said.

According to Leadership, the application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will commence on July 10, 2024.

“This extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

“To facilitate an efficient and error-free application process, it is crucial that all state institutions provide complete and accurate information.

“This includes JAMB numbers, matriculation numbers, admission numbers, full names, level, faculties, departments, duration of program, fees and gender of all eligible students,” he added.

He also mentioned that submitting incomplete or incorrect data will delay the application process and potentially disqualify the students affected.

On the other hand, NELFUND encouraged all state-owned institutions to speed up their data submission processes and ensure the accuracy of their information.

“Institutions that fail to meet the revised deadline risk disadvantaging their students, who depend on these loans to support their education.

“The Fund appreciates cooperation of institutions that have already completed their submissions and encourage others to follow suit promptly,” he added.

FG rolls out update of student loan application for state-owned institutions



