Osun mourns as Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland passes away at 86

Chief Yinka Fasuyi, the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, confirmed the revered Osun monarch's death in a statement on Thursday, September 12.

Oba Aromolaran ascended the throne in February 1982 and ruled for 42 years until his death.

In a heartfelt tribute, Fasuyi described the late monarch's passing as the end of an era, saying, "A monumental history closes! The torchbearer of Oduduwa relocates! The elegance of Ijesaland royalty takes a bow!"

He further eulogised the king's reign, declaring, "Ijesaland celebrates the life of her idol and extolls the legacy of our paramount ruler."

Prior to Fasuyi's confirmation, concerns had circulated regarding Oba Aromolaran's health, with reports suggesting the monarch had been unwell.

His passing marks the end of a long and respected reign in Ijesaland, during which he made significant contributions to the development of his people and the preservation of Yoruba traditions.

Atiku pays tribute to late monarch

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also paid tribute to the late monarch, expressing deep sorrow.

Describing Oba Aromolaran as a figure of courage and discipline, Atiku noted that the king held a special place in his heart, recalling his fatherly warmth.

Oba Aromolaran was the Chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers.