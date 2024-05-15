ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Redesign: EFCC arraigns Emefiele for bypassing approval procedures

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been battling a series of allegation since he was fired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele [EFCC/X]
Ex-CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele [EFCC/X]

Appearing before Judge Maryann Anenih at a high court in the federal capital territory (FCT), Emefiele pleaded not guilty to all charges, The Cable reported.

In a four-count charge, the EFCC accused Emefiele of intentionally violating legal directives to harm the public while executing the naira swap policy under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The anti-corruption agency alleged that Emefiele unlawfully sanctioned the withdrawal of ₦124.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund. With Wednesday’s arraignment, Emefiele now faces three charges.

According to Channels TV, on November 17, 2023, Emefiele was brought before Justice Hamza Muazu to face six charges related to procurement fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He was further accused of abusing his position by authorising a contract to purchase 43 vehicles worth ₦1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

On April 8, 2024, the EFCC charged the former banker and Henry Omoile before Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for an alleged fraud involving $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Emefiele has consistently maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

