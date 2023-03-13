Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

In February, some state governments sued the federal government over the policy that led to a lingering cash crunch in the country.

After a series of court proceedings, the Supreme Court on Friday, March 3, 2023, ordered that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes should be in circulation alongside the new notes till December 31, 2023.

But since the court pronounced its judgment on the matter, Malami and Emefiele have kept mum over the verdict as traders and businesses continue to reject the old notes.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, the state governments had served Malami with the enrolled order and Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment ordering the use of the old notes till December. ‘

The state government’s counsel, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN), said he expected immediate compliance with the order from the federal government following the court judgement.

He, however, threatened to file contempt charges against Emefiele and Malami on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, should they fail to obey the court order.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation has been served now and we will take it up from there; if there is no compliance now, we will commence committal proceedings against the attorney-general and the CBN governor.” Mustapha told ThePunch.

Zamfara is one of the states that dragged the FG to court over the matter and while commenting on the issue, the state's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Junaidu Aminu said since the federal government has refused to implement the apex court judgement, the plaintiffs in the suit would again approach the court to ensure compliance.

“We have just served the Attorney General of the Federation with the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order of the Supreme Court last Friday. We are waiting for them to respect the court’s decision on the naira notes and comply with the decision. If they fail to comply on Monday, we are filing our case on Tuesday,’’ Aminu said.

