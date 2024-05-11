ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

Segun Adeyemi

The EFCC referenced Section 20(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which stipulates that only currencies issued by the apex bank are legal tender in Nigeria.

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [Getty Images/Facebook]
EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [Getty Images/Facebook]

Recommended articles

Similarly, Nigerian foreign missions abroad must now accept Naira for their financial activities.

This measure aims to combat the widespread use of the dollar in Nigeria’s economy and the depreciation of the Naira.

In an April 5, 2024, letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede criticised the practice of foreign missions in Nigeria invoicing consular services in dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC referenced Section 20(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which stipulates that only currencies issued by the apex bank are legal tender in Nigeria.

As quoted by Punch, the letter reads, “I present to you the compliments of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and wish to notify you about the commission’s observation, with dismay, regarding the unhealthy practice by some foreign missions to invoice consular services to Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country in United States dollar ($).

“This practice is an aberration and unlawful as it conflicts with extant laws and financial regulations in Nigeria. Section 20(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007 makes currencies issued by the apex bank the only legal tender in Nigeria.

“It states that ‘the currency notes issued by the Bank shall be the legal tender in Nigeria on their face value for the payment of any amount’.

“This presupposes that any transaction in currencies other than the naira anywhere in Nigeria contravenes the law and is, therefore, illegal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission stated that the rejection of the Nigerian Naira for consular services by certain missions, along with their failure to adhere to foreign exchange regulations when determining service costs, is not just against the law but also undermines the sovereignty of the country, as reflected by its national currency.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, declined comments.

Meanwhile, the EFCC had resumed raiding to stabilise the Naira.

Operatives of the EFCC had on Tuesday arrested some Bureau De Change operators at the popular Wuse Zone 4 market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

However, traders also said some BDC operators resisted arrest during sting operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operatives had embarked on routine raids to sanitise the market of street traders and eliminate arbitrary trading.

But this move was resisted on Tuesday, leading to gunshots and damage to the operatives’ vehicles.

In the penultimate week, the commission arrested over 35 suspected currency speculators for alleged foreign exchange fraud.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

2024 UTME: 174 Deeper Life students hit over 300 JAMB score

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Naira becomes worst-performing currency as dollar shortage looms nationwide

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth