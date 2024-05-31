ADVERTISEMENT
Police dismiss 'rumour' about Ado Bayero leading Friday prayer in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano residents are urged to volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters for prompt security action.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Friday, that Bayero will observe his Friday prayers in the mosque within the Nasarawa Palace, where he currently resides.

The commissioner said the police and other state security agencies will provide robust security at the Emir’s Palace, where Emir Muhammad Sanusi II is expected to lead the Jummah prayers.

"The police urge the general public to disregard the false reports and misinformation circulating on social media and go about their activities without fear of molestation or intimidation.

"The police will continue to provide necessary security to ensure that will enable residents observe their Friday congressional prayers peacefully without threats to their lives and property,” he said.

He urged the people to volunteer credible information on the movement of dubious characters for prompt security action in the state.

