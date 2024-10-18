ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Refinery boost - Dangote now world’s 65th richest with $28bn net worth

Segun Adeyemi

As calculated by Bloomberg, his net worth surged to $28 billion from $14 billion in 2022, elevating him from the 83rd spot to his current 65th position globally.

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]
Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Despite Nigeria's currency volatility, Dangote maintains his status as Africa's wealthiest individual, a position he has held for years.

The significant boost in Dangote's wealth can be attributed to the commencement of operations at his newly built petrochemical refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which is valued at over $20 billion.

The refinery now produces petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, positioning Nigeria toward energy independence. This monumental industrial project is recognised as the largest single-train refinery globally and is set to reduce Nigeria's dependence on imported fuel drastically.

ADVERTISEMENT

As calculated by Bloomberg, his net worth surged to $28 billion from $14 billion in 2022, elevating him from the 83rd spot to his current 65th position globally.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks the world's wealthiest daily, using the latest market data and valuations to track changes in their fortunes.

While Dangote remains untouchable on the African continent, other Africans on the list include South Africans Johann Rupert, who is 174th with $13.6 billion, and Nicky Oppenheimer, who is 224th with $11.6 billion.

Egypt's Nassef and Naguib Sawiris also featured, with the former ranked 302nd with $9.16 billion and the latter at 407th with $7.37 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, the top spots remain dominated by U.S. tech titans. Elon Musk leads the pack with a staggering $242 billion, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $210 billion and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg at $204 billion.

In addition to his business achievements, Dangote's philanthropic efforts have been equally impressive. The UK-based digital periodical Richtopia recently named him among the top charitable individuals globally.

This recognition is due to his significant endowment to the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which has now grown to $1.25 billion.

Since its inception in 1981, Dangote's Foundation has focused on health, education, and economic empowerment across sub-Saharan Africa.

Incorporated in 1994, it has become the largest private foundation on the continent, with an unwavering commitment to health and nutrition, alongside education and humanitarian support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliko Dangote continues to solidify his position as a transformative figure in business and social development across Africa.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi Government restricts vehicular movement for Saturday’s council poll

Kogi Government restricts vehicular movement for Saturday’s council poll

Kebbi Govt shuts College indefinitely as students set provost’s residence ablaze

Kebbi Govt shuts College indefinitely as students set provost’s residence ablaze

Reps pushes for independent candidacy in 2027 elections

Reps pushes for independent candidacy in 2027 elections

Refinery boost - Dangote now world’s 65th richest with $28bn net worth

Refinery boost - Dangote now world’s 65th richest with $28bn net worth

Where is Tinubu? - Obi reacts to president’s absence as 14-day leave elapses

Where is Tinubu? - Obi reacts to president’s absence as 14-day leave elapses

Minister rolls out cashless toll collection for Abuja-Keffi highway

Minister rolls out cashless toll collection for Abuja-Keffi highway

Centre destroys over 2,400 illicit weapons in Abuja

Centre destroys over 2,400 illicit weapons in Abuja

Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

I earn ₦14m monthly as senator but still not enough - Orji Kalu

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State. [DailyTrust/Facebook]

Fubara defeated as appeal court grants major victory to Wike

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Fresh crisis rocks PDP as NWC faction suspends Damagum, Anyanwu, others

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity [TheCable]

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra