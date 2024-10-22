BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

Bobrisky reportedly spent the night in a cell after being arrested by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while attempting to exit the country through the Seme border.

A source familiar with the situation revealed that Bobrisky was transferred to the FCID for safekeeping following his arrest.

"He was brought to the FCID, Alagbon, around 10 p.m. on Monday. Immigration arrested him at Seme Border and brought him for safekeeping," the source stated, according to Punch.

FCID spokesperson Mayegun Aminat confirmed the detention, "He is detained at FCID Alagbon. He is with us, and we are to get a remand to keep him in custody today."

This confirms that Bobrisky is currently under investigation as authorities await further directives regarding his case.

The NIS spokesperson, Kenneth Udo, issued a statement on Monday evening, categorising Bobrisky as a person of interest amidst growing public concern. "In keeping with its commitment to securing the borders, Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju at the Seme Border over an attempt to exit the country," Udo noted.

He added that Bobrisky is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.