Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

Segun Adeyemi

The legal proceedings had generated considerable public interest, highlighting concerns over the treatment of activists in the country.

The Federal High Court in Abuja dropped all charges against the detained minors and other protesters. [X, formerly Twitter]
The Federal High Court in Abuja dropped all charges against the detained minors and other protesters. [X, formerly Twitter]

The court’s decision, announced on Tuesday, November 5, followed a request from the Attorney General of the Federation’s counsel, M. D Abubakar, to discontinue the case, which included serious allegations such as treason felony and inciting mutiny.

The defendants had been arraigned in two batches on November 1, comprising 76 individuals, including 32 minors, and an additional 43 protesters.

READ ALSO: Human Rights Radio shuts down in protest against FG's arrest of minors

Justice Obiora Egwuatu presided over the case and agreed with the Attorney General's request, leading to the complete dismissal of all charges.

The ruling has been welcomed with relief by the protesters and their supporters, who view it as a vital affirmation of their right to peaceful assembly.

A representative of the protesters stated, “This ruling is a testament to the resilience of those fighting for accountability and justice in our governance.”

The outcome is seen as a hopeful sign for the future of activism in Nigeria, underscoring the importance of protecting citizens’ rights to express their concerns without fear of persecution.

Segun Adeyemi

Court drop charges against 119 #EndBadGovernance protesters

