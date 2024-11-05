ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu orders release of minors detained in #EndBadGovernance protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman stated that the President’s decision is a demonstration of his commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian youth.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

The Chairman of the forum, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, indicated this in a statement released in Abuja. He said the President’s decision was a demonstration of his commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian youth.

“His directive to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to expedite the release process is a welcome development.

“We appreciate the President’s show of leadership in addressing this critical issue.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of leaders in the North who have worked assiduously to secure the release of these minors.

“Their dedication and advocacy have been instrumental to bringing the matter to the forefront, and we are grateful for their commitment to the welfare of our young people.

“As we move forward, I urge leaders in the North to prioritise the safety and education of our children.

“It is essential that we create an environment where they can grow and thrive, free from harm and exploitation.

“Let us work together to ensure that our youth receive the support and resources they need to become active contributors to Nigeria’s growth and development,” Yar’Adua said in the statement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

