Chewing sticks replace toothpaste as Nigerians struggle with economic hardship

With the soaring prices of toothpaste, many families are finding it difficult to afford essential hygiene products. This financial strain has led them to turn to the more affordable and equally effective traditional chewing sticks.

In recent months, the price of toothpaste has skyrocketed, exceeding ₦5,000 for a supply that lasts less than two weeks. The rising cost of everyday essentials has left many Nigerians seeking affordable alternatives, and chewing sticks, known for their medicinal and antibacterial properties, are becoming increasingly popular.

For a photographer like Vincent Osamese, switching to chewing sticks has brought much-needed financial relief.

"A few months ago, I introduced chewing sticks in my household when I realised I was spending ₦4,000 on toothpaste in just three weeks," he shared. "My wife initially objected, but after seeing the rising costs, she joined me in using the sticks."

Similarly, Adunni Hungbo, a trader, has embraced this traditional practice to save money.

"The toothpaste I used to buy for ₦1,500 now costs ₦2,000. I couldn't afford it anymore, so I switched to a chewing stick for N100, and it's been working fine for me," she explained.

Chewing sticks, derived from plants such as Garcinia kola and Anogeissus leiocarpus, have long been used in Nigeria for their natural antibacterial benefits.

Health benefit of chewing stick

According to research from the National Library of Medicine, these sticks can combat bacteria responsible for dental diseases, providing an affordable and effective alternative to modern toothpaste.

Families like Maureen Agu's are making similar adjustments.

"Myself and my two grown children now use chewing sticks, while I introduced powder paste for my younger kids," she said, highlighting the widespread need to reduce household expenses.

As inflation and fuel costs continue to rise, more Nigerians are turning to traditional practices to cut costs.