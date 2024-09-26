We're 'very much' aware of economic hardship, FG sympathises with Nigerians

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) stated this on Thursday in Abuja during a World Press Conference to highlight activities to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the anniversary is themed; "Reflecting on the Past, Inspiring the Future".

The SGF said the hardship was occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including the removal of fuel subsidy, a decision the administration had to take. Akume, nevertheless, said that the government was working tirelessly to cushion the immediate impact and to create new opportunities on a short, medium and long-term basis, through diligent implementation of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

“This government of President Bola Tinubu is very much aware of and deeply sympathises with all Nigerians over the economic conditions we are passing through.

“These have been occasioned by unavoidable policy choices, including, the removal of fuel subsidies, that his administration has had to make.

“Notwithstanding the daunting challenges, ceaseless efforts are being made to cushion the immediate impact and to create new opportunities on the short, medium and long term basis, through diligent implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He said policies and programmes were being implemented for long-term solutions to the problems. He also gave assurance that in no distant time, under the leadership of Tinubu, the trajectory of the socio-economic development would soar higher in the positive direction.

Akume also identified rising food prices as one of the major issues facing Nigerians, adding that the government had drawn lessons from the current situation and had stepped up planning and prevention strategies.

“To bolster food security, availability and ensure affordability of food, the government has removed tariffs on the importation of certain categories of food.

“In addition, government has distributed fertilisers, farm inputs and other critical items to boost food production, ” he stated.

While unveiling the anniversary programmes, the SGF listed features of the independence to include Special Juma’at prayer on Friday, September 27 at the National Mosque by 1:00 pm, Inter-denominational Church Service on Sunday, September 29 at the National Christian Centre at 1:00 pm.