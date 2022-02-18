RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  business

Why Zedcrest Group is sponsoring 16th edition of the Future Awards Africa – Adedayo Amzat

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Lagos, Nigeria – Saturday, February 12, 2022: Zedcrest Group, a new-age financial solutions powerhouse, is sponsoring the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) to support and celebrate young leaders who are shaping the culture, defining trends, and creating new opportunities across the continent.

Adedayo Amzat
According to the Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Mr. Adedayo Amzat, CFA, the decision to sponsor Africa’s biggest youth awards organized by The Future Project is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive the acceleration of transformational growth in Africa.

Recommended articles
Adedayo Amzat
“As a youth-driven company, TFAA’s brand essence reflects what the Zedcrest Group brand stands for – excellence and impactful innovation. For more than a decade, TFAA has celebrated the wealth of talent and amazing work African youth deploy everyday in not only driving economic growth but in touching lives positively in their communities. This is very commendable and at Zedcrest, we are very delighted to support The Future Project on this journey”, said Mr. Amzat.

Dayo Amzat
Zedcrest Investment Managers (ZIMVEST), the asset management firm of Zedcrest Group, is offering five Zimvest App users the opportunity to attend the ceremony. To qualify for the VIP ticket, existing and new users of the app are required to save or invest a minimum of N20,000 on the Zimvest App on or before Thursday, February 17th, 2022. For more information on the challenge, follow @zimvestapp on all social media platforms.

The 16th edition of the awards –themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders”– will be held on February 20, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will also be televised live on Channels TV, Hip TV and Wazobia TV. To stay up-to-date, follow @zedcrest and @zimvestapp on all social media platforms.

###

Media Contact:

Lukmon Oloyede

Telephone: +234 806 261 6664

Email: lukmon.oloyede@zedvance.com

About Zedcrest Group

Zedcrest Group (“Zedcrest Capital” or “Zedcrest”) is Africa’s foremost new-age financial solutions powerhouse with a reputation for excellent business practices. At Zedcrest; we are growing businesses primed for sustainability, nation-building, development and economic growth.

In operation since 2013, the company’s mission is to improve capital flows in the economy with cutting edge financial services expertise to improve long term viability of African economies, businesses and households.

For more information, please visit www.zedcrest.com

About The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa, also popularly known as The Future Awards, are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa. The awards celebrate young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration. Forbes has described the awards as “Most important awards for outstanding young Africans”. The awards were conceived by Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams in 2004.

---

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

