'Oil sector deregulation will provide more jobs' – NOA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says the deregulation of downstream sector of petroleum industry will create more job opportunities for Nigeria’s teaming youths.

He said that the deregulation policy was aimed at opening the petroleum sector for a healthy competition where market prices reflected market realities, thereby encouraging competition.

According to him, the policy will encourage foreign investors to come into the sector, to create jobs and bring in infrastructure development.

Marketers will be encouraged to resume importation of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) which will lead to competition and at the long run, drive prices down.

“Trillions of naira spent on subsidy would be used to develop critical infrastructure across different sectors such as health, education, agriculture and many others.

“The deregulation of the sector will also discourage the smuggling of Nigeria’s already subsidised PMS to other countries which sometimes is the reason for fuel scarcity,’’ he said.

The state NOA boss explained that the agency had embarked on sensitisation campaign to deepen the knowledge of citizens and engender their support for the policy.

He further explained that the sensitisation campaign cut across all the 23 local government areas of the state with the aim of securing citizens’ support for the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Galadima-Soba stated that already, the agency had taken the message to traditional leaders’ offices, religious worship centres, village squares, motor parks, markets and communities.

While interacting with the people, they decry the hardship they are experiencing due to the policy but expressed hope that the situation is just temporary.

“They appealed to the Federal Government to ensure judicious use of the money saved from the subsidy removal for developmental projects that would benefit the common man.

“We assure them of government’s commitment towards improving the welfare and security of its citizens while urging them to support the government,’’ he said.

