Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors’ Window (I & E), exchanging at N363. 57, stronger than N363.94 posted on Wednesday.

The daily market turnover stood at 392.9 million dollars. The Nigerian currency closed at N306.40 to the dollar at the official CBN window.

At the parallel market, the Naira closed at N359 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N478.30 and N420.

Trading at the Bureau De Change(BDC) segment saw the Naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N478.30 and N420.

Meanwhile, in spite of the continuous intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the foreign exchange market and the increase in the price of oil at the international market, the manufacturing sector witnessed slow growth in the month of September.

The manufacturing sector continued to expand in September, though at a slower pace, the latest CBN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, shows.

It showed that the September Manufacturing PMI eased to 56.2 from 57.1 in August, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the 18th consecutive month.

The report noted that “a composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.”

