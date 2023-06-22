ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos ranks 4th most unlivable city in the world

Ima Elijah

Lagos ranks 4th most unlivable city in the world

The 2022 survey had reported that Lagos was the second most unlivable city, after Damascus. But in 2023, While Lagos still faces challenges, including civil unrest and corruption, the city has shown improvements in its healthcare and education systems, contributing to its upward trajectory.

The 2023 survey highlights the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with healthcare and education scores witnessing enhancements across numerous cities in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. These positive developments have played a significant role in boosting overall liveability.

However, the report also indicates a decline in stability scores compared to the previous year, as several regions faced episodes of civil unrest. Despite this setback, Lagos has managed to gain ground, showcasing resilience and progress amidst a challenging environment.

Lagos, one of the largest cities in Nigeria, finds itself among the bottom-ranking cities in the survey. Nonetheless, the city's healthcare and education sectors have seen notable improvements. These advancements can be attributed, in part, to the country's status as an energy exporter, benefiting from higher global oil and gas prices.

The EIU, a world leader in global business intelligence, offers profound insights and analysis on economic and political developments within an increasingly complex global environment. With over 70 years of experience, the EIU serves as a commentator, interpreter, and forecaster of globalisation, assisting businesses, financial firms, educational institutions, and governments in effective planning for uncertain futures.

By closely monitoring the opportunities, trends, and risks on both global and national scales, the EIU enables stakeholders to navigate the ever-changing landscape of our interconnected world.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

