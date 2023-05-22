The sports category has moved to a new website.
Dangote Refinery to generate 12000 megawats, 135000 jobs – Emefiele

Ima Elijah

Emefiele also highlighted the promising employment prospects associated with the refinery.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank [REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde]
Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank [REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde]

During the inauguration event held in Lagos State, Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the apex bank, emphasised that the Dangote Refinery is poised to generate a substantial 12,000 megawatts of electricity.

Emefiele went on to highlight the promising employment prospects associated with the refinery.

As operations commence, over 135,000 permanent jobs are anticipated to become available to the Nigerian workforce, providing a much-needed boost to the nation's employment landscape.

Furthermore, Emefiele emphasised the potential economic benefits of the refinery. He stated that the facility is expected to save Nigeria a significant amount of foreign exchange, estimated to be between $25 and $30 billion annually.

Additionally, the Dangote Refinery is projected to inject $10 billion into the economy on a yearly basis, further bolstering Nigeria's financial stability.

Emefiele expressed his belief that the successful establishment of the Dangote Refinery is a testament to Nigeria's capability to meet its domestic production needs.

He sees this landmark achievement as a step forward in demonstrating the country's potential in various sectors.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Dangote Refinery to generate 12000 megawats, 135000 jobs – Emefiele

