Borno is peaceful, ready for business investors - NACCIMA

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) expressed their optimism during the Annual General Meeting/Election of the executive members of Borno Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA) held in Maiduguri on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Addressing the gathering, Jani Ibrahim, 1st Deputy President of NACCIMA, represented the association's President, Dele Oye. He commended the improved situation in Borno and the positive transformation witnessed under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum.

Ibrahim stated the need for stakeholders to convey the reality of Borno's changed landscape to the world, highlighting the gradual return of peace and the significant strides made by the Zulum administration.

"Borno is ready for business; there is tremendous potential for investment here," Ibrahim declared. He further revealed plans for his company to engage in multi-billion Naira business ventures in Borno before the year's end.

Governor Babagana Zulum, through his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, encouraged investors to collaborate with the State Government to capitalise on the burgeoning investment opportunities.

The Governor highlighted the successful return of displaced persons to their homes, with businesses flourishing once again. He reiterated his administration's commitment to fostering industrial development and supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, especially given Borno State's strategic location bordering Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

Governor Zulum disclosed that Borno would exhibit its economic potentials at the upcoming North East Domestic Trade Fair in Bauchi, showcasing the state's business opportunities to a wider audience.