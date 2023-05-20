Alpha & Jam launches Maslow, Africa’s first 3D digital billboard

The sports category has moved to a new website.
With the unlimited potential of technology to enhance how advertising and marketing are done, a media company like Alpha & Jam Africa is redefining how out-of-home campaigns are done being done on the continent.

Maslow, Africa's first and largest 3D digital board
The company just unveiled Maslow, the first Truecorner LED screen in West Africa and the largest 3D digital billboard in Africa, which is set to change the Nigerian and global advertising markets.

Maslow is a great engineering achievement that distinguishes itself from other digital billboards with its interactive and data-sensitive capabilities.

That's not all, though. Maslow exhibits to a total of at least 800,000 audience members per day, including both pedestrian and car traffic. It is visible to all inbound and outbound traffic from both domestic and international airports and an average of 36,000 vehicles per day with a dwell length of 35 minutes.

Aerial view of Maslow, Africa's first and largest 3D digital board
Maslow is without a doubt the most upscale board in Africa, with a total display time of 24 seconds for each brand with the board being up for up to 19 hours each day.

Speaking on the feat, Alpha & Jam’s CEO, Samuel Ajiboye, remarked that the introduction of the 3D digital board was evidence of the company’s commitment to innovation and providing value to clients.

The introduction of the 3D LED board is evidence of our commitment to innovation and attention to providing value to our clients. Maslow is breathtaking, and we are sure that it will become a significant monument in Nigeria.

“Alpha & Jam is thrilled to be at the vanguard of this cutting-edge development and a new age in African advertising. We are innovatively working to redefine the consumer and brand experience.

For brands looking to make an impact and capture the attention of their target audience, Alpha & Jam’s Maslow is the perfect opportunity, with its breathtaking size, interactive features and unrivalled display time.

