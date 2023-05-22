The sports category has moved to a new website.
Aliko Dangote thanks Buhari, Tinubu, Nigerians for unparalleled support

Ima Elijah

Dangote recognised the collective efforts of Nigerians who played an instrumental role in the project's realisation.

Dangote thanks Buhari and Tinubu for their support
Dangote thanks Buhari and Tinubu for their support

In a Twitter post, the billionaire entrepreneur took a moment to acknowledge President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the Nigerian people, for their invaluable support throughout the project's journey from inception to completion.

Dangote conveyed his appreciation, stating, "I would like to personally extend my gratitude, on behalf of the Dangote Group, for all the assistance we received from the President, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and even the President-Elect, who played a pivotal role in initiating the Lekki Free Trade Zone as part of his visionary agenda."

He further expressed gratitude to Governor Babatunde Fashola, Governor Akinwumi Ambode, and Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu, emphasising their unwavering support.

Dangote recognised the collective efforts of Nigerians, whose support played an instrumental role in the project's realisation.

Sanjay Gupta, the CEO of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, lauded the magnificence of the plant, highlighting its unprecedented scale.

Gupta humbly declared, "This plant sets a new standard in terms of size. It is the largest single-train refinery in the world. Nowhere else will you find a single column capable of processing 650,000 barrels per day."

Experts anticipate that the Dangote Refinery will contribute to Nigeria's macroeconomic stability and help alleviate numerous challenges within the country's oil sector. Find out why there was a so much fuss about the he refinery here.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

