Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu ignores police invite

Segun Adeyemi

The police are yet to issue further statements regarding Wynn's status or any ongoing investigation into the matter.

Andrew Wynne and President Bola Tinubu. [BBC]

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Wynn repeatedly ignored police invitations for questioning and has since fled Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Adejobi expressed frustration at Wynn's refusal to cooperate with the authorities.

"Mr Wynn was invited several times to answer questions regarding the allegations against him, but he refused to honour the invitations. Subsequently, he left the country to avoid arrest," Adejobi stated.

READ ALSO: Court issues arrest warrant against Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu

The situation took a surprising turn after Wynn, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, September 2, insisted he was not evading the law.

"I am not aware that I am a fugitive, nor am I running away from the law. I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years and have operated a bookshop in Abuja for seven years without any issue from the security forces," Wynn said.

Wynn expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Nigerian authorities, offering to discuss the matter via WhatsApp or Zoom or even meet with officials from the Nigerian High Commission in London.

"I am more than happy to talk with the police. If they want to start a conversation, I think that is more than adequate," he added.

READ ALSO: Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Wynn's Nigerian wife also spoke to Channels Television in defence of her husband, alleging that the accusations against him stem from a personal dispute rather than any attempt to overthrow the government.

She claimed that a Nigerian man, who allegedly owes her husband money, is behind the plot to have Wynn removed from the country.

"We have been together for nine years, and my husband is being falsely accused. This is not about terrorism; it's about someone trying to avoid paying a debt," she asserted.

She also clarified that Wynn is currently in the UK only because his visit visa required him to leave Nigeria temporarily, not because he was fleeing from the law.

