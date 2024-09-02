ADVERTISEMENT
Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

The police are intensifying their investigation into the involvement of foreign mercenaries and subversive elements in destabilising Nigeria's democratic processes.

Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi declared the Brit wanted on Monday, September 2.
Wynne, along with Lucky Ehis Obinyan, has been declared wanted on charges including terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime, and criminal conspiracy.

A Special Police Gazette Bulletin, shared with journalists at Force Headquarters, urges the public to assist in capturing Wynne and Obinyan.

"If seen, arrest and hand over to the nearest Police, or call 08035179870, 09133333785, or 09133333786," the bulletin states.

A reward of ₦10 million is being offered for information leading to the capture of each suspect.

Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that Wynne had been linked to a plot to overthrow Nigeria's democratically elected government.

He disclosed that Wynne had rented space at Labour House in Abuja for an 'Iva Valley Bookshop' and established 'STARS of Nations Schools' as a façade for his activities.

Adejobi stated that evidence indicates Wynne provided financial and operational support for the August protest aimed at regime change.

