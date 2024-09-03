Court issues arrest warrant against Briton accused of plotting to overthrow Tinubu

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order in an ex-parte motion filed by the Inspector-General (IG) of Police but moved by Audu Garba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IG had accused the 10 detained Nigerian protesters, among others, of conniving with Wynne to plot the removal of President Bola Tinubu through unconstitutional means, among other allegations.

Upon resumed hearing of the motion, Garba informed that an ex-parte application seeking an order for issuing of warrant of arrest against some persons was before the court.

The lawyer listed the individuals to include Andrew Martin Wynne (aka Andrew Povich), Lucky Ehis Obiyan, and Comrade Abdullahi Musa.

He said the fleeing defendants were involved in the case of conspiracy, treason, inciting to mutiny, inciting disaffection to government, and terrorism, among others, contrary to Sections 97, 410, 413, 416, and 412 of the Penal Code, Northern States Federal Provisions Act CAP P3 LFN 2004.

He equally sought an order declaring them wanted over the allegations.

The affidavit in support of the motion said the investigation so far revealed that the fleeing defendants were allegedly responsible for planning and coordination of the invasion and burning down of the High Court Complex, NCC office, and Printing Press in Kano.

It alleged that the defendants were also responsible for the attack on Government House Kano, Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency’s office, the NURTW office, and several other buildings in August 2024.

Garba said others who are now at large are being tracked, hence, the need for the application.

He said if the application is granted, it would enable all police officers in the country and other security agencies to use their mechanisms to secure the lawful arrest of the fleeing defendants.

The lawyer urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice.

Justice Nwite, who granted the motion, described it as “meritorious.”