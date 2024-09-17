ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Segun Adeyemi

Expressing solidarity with affected communities, Tinubu extended his sympathy not only to Borno but also to Yobe and other states hit by flooding.

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

The President made the announcement in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a visit to sympathise with victims of the recent flooding from Alau Dam.

Speaking at Government House in Borno, Tinubu emphasised the urgent need for the relief fund in response to climate change and the increasing unpredictability of weather patterns.

"There must be a disaster relief fund. I will invite the private sector to team up with us and help rebuild the affected areas," Tinubu stated.

READ ALSO: Tinubu says he cut off his trip to America to condole with Borno flood victims

He suggested allocating a portion of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to support the initiative.

Tinubu was accompanied by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who pledged that the National Assembly would collaborate with the executive to establish the fund.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Shehu of Borno, Alh Umar Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,(right ) during the President’s visit to Maiduguri, Borno, on Monday. [NAN]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Shehu of Borno, Alh Umar Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,(right ) during the President's visit to Maiduguri, Borno, on Monday. [NAN]

The President also visited the Shehu of Borno and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, where he reflected on the toll of climate-related disasters.

READ ALSO: Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

He reassured citizens, saying, "We will create an outstanding programme for Nigeria to recover from this calamity. We will build our nation together."

Tinubu also praised Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Zulum for his quick response to the disaster and the Nigerian military for their role in evacuating flood victims.

"I am glad that Prof. Zulum has been a very active governor. Let me assure you that we will be with you, Borno State, and share the burden."

The disaster relief fund aims to bolster Nigeria's preparedness and response to natural disasters while promoting national unity.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

