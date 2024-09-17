ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu says he cut off his trip to America to condole with Borno flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The floods have so far claimed about 37 lives, displaced about a million people, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Shehu of Borno, Alh Umar Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,(right ) during the President’s visit to Maiduguri, Borno, on Monday. [NAN]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Shehu of Borno, Alh Umar Garbai Ibn El-Kanemi, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,(right ) during the President’s visit to Maiduguri, Borno, on Monday. [NAN]

The President, who was received in Maiduguri on Monday by Gov. Babagana Zulum, expressed sadness over the massive losses caused by the flooding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the floods have so far claimed about 37 lives, displaced about a million people, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

“I am here to sympathise with you. I heard the report, my Vice President gave details to me personally. I was going directly to America but I had to call off the trip to be with you.

“I thank you very much for your leadership and your various prayers. This is one disaster that we must pay attention to, we will help Borno State,” Tinubu told the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanemi when he visited his palace.

He also acknowledged the commitment of Gov. Zulum in tackling the challenges brought by the flood.

“We as a government pledge that we will help you with the rehabilitation of the affected areas and rescue the victims.

“It is our problem not just your problem, we must share in each other’s pains.

“May Allah help us stop the tragedy; the situation that we find ourselves in, the environmental problem and climate change,” the President said.

The Shehu of Borno thanked the President for visiting the state to sympathise with the people over the unfortunate incident.

We are grateful for your concern and may Almighty Allah reward you. We are grateful to the VP Kashim Shettima, as well as our governor Prof. Umara Zulum.

“My request to you is to find the root cause of this flooding to address it appropriately to avoid future occurrences as 80 percent of the city has been affected by this disaster,” El-Kanemi said.

He said since Maiduguri was established sometime in 1907, it had never witnessed a disaster of such magnitude, even though there was a similar incident in 1994.

Governor Zulum also thanked Tinubu for visiting the state purposely to express his sympathy over the flood disaster that completely disrupted socio-economic activities in the state.

“It has gone beyond the disruption of socio-economic activities, but has claimed the lives of 37 people, with 1 million displaced in Maiduguri.

“I was told you came this morning and you decided to proceed straight to Maiduguri to commiserate with the people of Maiduguri.

“Your Excellency this shows your sense of humanity and the degree of fraternity you have with the people of Nigeria. We remain eternally grateful to you,” Zulum said.

