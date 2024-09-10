Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

The President extended condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that lost their means of livelihood.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

“The worst flood in recent decades, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

“Tinubu assures Gov. Babagana Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people,” said Onanuga.