ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims.

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri
Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Recommended articles

The President extended condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that lost their means of livelihood.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

“The worst flood in recent decades, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

“Tinubu assures Gov. Babagana Zulum that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people,” said Onanuga.

He said the President ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the flood victims and remained committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897